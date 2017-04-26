Yura Movsisyan is 15th highest-paid player in MLS in 2017 with $2mln

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian footballer, Real Salt Lake forward Yura Movsisyan is the 15th highest-paid player in MLS in 2017, according to guaranteed-compensation data provided by the league to the MLS Players’ Union.

These figures include compensation from each player's contract with MLS. They do not include any compensation from any contracts with individual teams or their affiliates.

According to the data, this year Movsisyan’s annual salary is $1.973 million, up from $200.000 in 2016.

For the third consecutive year, Brazilian attacker Kaka is MLS’s highest-paid player with a $7.168 million salary, Italian player Andrea Pirlo comes in the fourth ($5.915 million), while newcomer Bastian Schweinsteiger is seventh of the list ($5.4 million).

In January 2016, Real Salt Lake announced that it had signed Movsisyan as a designated player on loan from Russia's Spartak. Real acquired his rights on a permanent basis in October 2016.