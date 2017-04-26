Armenia 79th in RSF’s freedom index, down from last year’s 74th
April 26, 2017 - 11:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has placed Armenia 79th out of 180 countries - down by five scores from the previous report - in its latest world rankings for press freedom.
Published every year since 2002 by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the World Press Freedom Index ranks 180 countries according to the level of freedom available to journalists.
The print media are diverse and polarized in Armenia, investigative journalism prospers on the Internet, the report added.
Pluralism, however, lags behind in the broadcast media, said RSF.
According to the media watchdog, police violence against journalists "continues and still goes unpunished in the country."
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Iran come in the 162nd, 64th, 155th and 165th, respectively.
The United States takes the 43rd spot, while Russia is the 148th in terms of press freedom.
Norway comes out top of the index with the world’s freest media, closely followed by Sweden and Finland.
North Korea, Eritrea and Turkmenistan, on the other hand, took the bottom places.
Top stories
The woman tried to escape herself, but enchanted by her beauty, the Turk caught her and dragged her to the barn, the story says.
The Aurora Prize will honor an Aurora Laureate each year until 2023, in remembrance of the eight years of the Armenian Genocide (1915 -1923).
According to Tigran Yegoryan, the court has returned the appeal, while the initiative has appealed the decision to the Court's president.
“Those two patients were diagnosed with myeloma,” head of the transplant coordinators’ team Smbat Daghbashyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Artificial womb successfully grows baby sheep (video) The research physicians successfully kept fetal lambs alive inside a "uterus-like" plastic sack for up to four weeks -- longer than any similar device before it.
Google Maps can remember where you parked on Android and iOS On Android, users simply need to tap the blue dot once they've parked and then hit "Save your parking" to drop a pin handily labeled "You parked here."
Twitter wants to stream 24/7 live video content, COO says Twitter plans to air live video 24 hours a day, 7 day a week inside its apps and desktop site, Anthony Noto ha said.
Wes Anderson’s star-studded “Isle of Dogs” unveils poster, premiere date The animated film has a massive cast including Wes Anderson regulars Edward Norton, Bill Murray, and Jeff Goldblum.