Turkish Galatasaray in chase for Armenia’s Vahan Bichakhchyan: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - Galatasaray have included Armenia’s Vahan Bichakhchyan in their possible transfer list, Ermenihaber.am reports.

According to media reports, the Turkish club are looking for a substitute for Bruma, a Portuguese winger who will soon depart the Istanbul team.

Galatasaray have reportedly discovered the young Armenian talent during U19 EURO qualifying matches and have been following the winger since October, 2016.

Bichakhchyan was named one of the 60 best young talents in world soccer in The Guardian’s “Next Generation 2016” list, which identifies some of the best young players born in 1999.