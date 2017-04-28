German parliament moves to partially ban the burka
April 28, 2017 - 11:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Members of the lower house of parliament in Germany have approved a law that partially bans the full-face Islamic veil known as the burka, BBC News reports.
The bill will now go to the upper house for approval. Civil servants, judges and soldiers will be prevented from wearing burkas at work.
Right-wing parties had been pushing for a total burka ban in public places.
More than a million migrants. including many Middle Eastern Muslims, have gone to Germany over the last 18 months.
The move follows several jihadist attacks, including a truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market that claimed 12 lives.
Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said the move to ban the burka showed how far tolerance towards other cultures would go in Germany.
Right-wing parties want Germany to emulate France where a total ban on wearing burkas in public places as has been in force since 2011.
Last December Chancellor Angela Merkel called for a ban on full-face veils wherever legally possible, saying they were not appropriate in her country.
In February the state of Bavaria announced plans to ban the full-face veil in government workplaces, schools, universities and while driving.
Critics argued the ban will have little practical impact in a state with only a small number of Muslims.
Top stories
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Total world military expenditure rose to $1686 billion in 2016, an increase of 0.4% in real terms from 2015, according to figures from SIPRI.
An estimated 325 million people are living with hepatitis B or C, with death tolls from the viruses rising, the UN said.
Partner news
Latest news
“La La Land” helmer to direct musical-themed TV drama The musical-themed drama revolves around a club, with its owner and the house band trying to cope with "the volatile city that surrounds them."
Netflix’s monster movie "Okja" trailer features Tilda Swinton (video) The teaser has a vibe of weirdness as Swinton's character tries to tell the audience about the vision of her company, which involves pigs' dreams.
Karabakh soldier dies in Azeri gunfire The incident took place on April 28, 9:30pm Yerevan time in the southern direction of the Nargorno Karabakh- Azerbaijani line of contact.
Protesters storm into Macedonia's parliament, demand new elections Politics in the former Yugoslav republic has been deadlocked since an inconclusive election in December.