Armenian village of Baghanis under intensive Azeri shelling
April 29, 2017 - 14:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On the evening of April 28, the border village of Baghanis, Tavush province was subjected to intensive Azerbaijani shelling, Baganis Municipality told PanARMENIAN.Net
The 2-hour shelling led to no casualties, with the village suffering material damage only.
Recent days saw increased cases of Azerbaijan shelling Armenia’s settlements, with Baghanis interstate road targeted on April 25.
Top stories
The woman tried to escape herself, but enchanted by her beauty, the Turk caught her and dragged her to the barn, the story says.
The Aurora Prize will honor an Aurora Laureate each year until 2023, in remembrance of the eight years of the Armenian Genocide (1915 -1923).
According to Tigran Yegoryan, the court has returned the appeal, while the initiative has appealed the decision to the Court's president.
“Those two patients were diagnosed with myeloma,” head of the transplant coordinators’ team Smbat Daghbashyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Islamic State kills top Afghan Taliban official in Pakistan Islamic State does not control any territory inside Pakistan but the group has claimed responsibility for several large-scale bomb attacks.
French Armenians to support Macron at presidential elections CCAF expressed confidence in Macron’s courage and adherence to the principles of humanity and democracy.
Syrian rebel groups fight each other in besieged Damascus enclave Fighting between the groups killed hundreds of people last April before a ceasefire was agreed in Qatar in May.
Bjork to release a career-spanning songbook The book was made in collaboration with pianist Jonas Sen, design house M/M Paris and engraver Werner Wolff.