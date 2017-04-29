Armenian village of Baghanis under intensive Azeri shelling

PanARMENIAN.Net - On the evening of April 28, the border village of Baghanis, Tavush province was subjected to intensive Azerbaijani shelling, Baganis Municipality told PanARMENIAN.Net

The 2-hour shelling led to no casualties, with the village suffering material damage only.

Recent days saw increased cases of Azerbaijan shelling Armenia’s settlements, with Baghanis interstate road targeted on April 25.