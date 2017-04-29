Henrikh Mkhitaryan lands in the Worst Team of the Week list
April 29, 2017 - 15:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Goal.com website put together a symbolic list of worst English Premier League players of the week, which included the Armenian National team and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
“Poor in possession and lacking any creativity on Thursday night, the Armenian winger was less than effective for United in their 0-0 draw with rivals City,” the website said.
In the April 27 match against Manchester City, Mkhitaryan was replaced 86 minutes into the game.
The match put Manchester United 5th in the Premier League table, with Manchester City coming in 4th.
Top stories
According to media reports, the club are looking for a substitute for Bruma, a Portuguese winger who will soon depart the Istanbul team.
"We will use video refereeing at the 2018 World Cup because we've had nothing but positive results so far," he said.
A report claimed that Joachim Low has been tipped to replace Zidane, who took over from Rafael Benitez last season.
This took the Armenian's tally to 5.0/6, a full 1.5 points ahead, providing him an early victory in the German-hosted tournament.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Islamic State kills top Afghan Taliban official in Pakistan Islamic State does not control any territory inside Pakistan but the group has claimed responsibility for several large-scale bomb attacks.
French Armenians to support Macron at presidential elections CCAF expressed confidence in Macron’s courage and adherence to the principles of humanity and democracy.
Syrian rebel groups fight each other in besieged Damascus enclave Fighting between the groups killed hundreds of people last April before a ceasefire was agreed in Qatar in May.
Bjork to release a career-spanning songbook The book was made in collaboration with pianist Jonas Sen, design house M/M Paris and engraver Werner Wolff.