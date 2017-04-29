Henrikh Mkhitaryan lands in the Worst Team of the Week list

PanARMENIAN.Net - Goal.com website put together a symbolic list of worst English Premier League players of the week, which included the Armenian National team and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

“Poor in possession and lacking any creativity on Thursday night, the Armenian winger was less than effective for United in their 0-0 draw with rivals City,” the website said.

In the April 27 match against Manchester City, Mkhitaryan was replaced 86 minutes into the game.

The match put Manchester United 5th in the Premier League table, with Manchester City coming in 4th.