Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins Goal of the Month for the fourth time

PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan has won yet another Goal of the Month accolade at Manchester United, following his strike at Sunderland in April, The Reds' official website reveals.

The Armenian's solo goal helped the Reds earn a 3-0 win at the Stadium of Light and it finished above closest rivals Marcus Rashford (against Anderlecht - 17%) and Matthew Olosunde (against Real Salt Lake - 14%) in the poll, by amassing 32 per cent of the vote. Zak Dearnley and Callum Gribbin were also nominated.

Remarkably, it means Mkhitaryan has landed the prize for the fourth time in the last five months. His scorpion kick, also against Sunderland, won in December; a breakaway effort in the Emirates FA Cup triumph over Wigan Athletic came out on top in January and, in February, his belter past Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel was voted best goal.

Although his former team-mate at Borussia Dortmund, Mats Hummels, may have joked on Twitter that Mkhitaryan must always be the only contender, Jesse Lingard ended the run by securing the Goal of the Month award for his long-ranger at Middlesbrough.