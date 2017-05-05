Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins Goal of the Month for the fourth time
May 5, 2017 - 10:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan has won yet another Goal of the Month accolade at Manchester United, following his strike at Sunderland in April, The Reds' official website reveals.
The Armenian's solo goal helped the Reds earn a 3-0 win at the Stadium of Light and it finished above closest rivals Marcus Rashford (against Anderlecht - 17%) and Matthew Olosunde (against Real Salt Lake - 14%) in the poll, by amassing 32 per cent of the vote. Zak Dearnley and Callum Gribbin were also nominated.
Remarkably, it means Mkhitaryan has landed the prize for the fourth time in the last five months. His scorpion kick, also against Sunderland, won in December; a breakaway effort in the Emirates FA Cup triumph over Wigan Athletic came out on top in January and, in February, his belter past Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel was voted best goal.
Although his former team-mate at Borussia Dortmund, Mats Hummels, may have joked on Twitter that Mkhitaryan must always be the only contender, Jesse Lingard ended the run by securing the Goal of the Month award for his long-ranger at Middlesbrough.
Top stories
According to media reports, the club are looking for a substitute for Bruma, a Portuguese winger who will soon depart the Istanbul team.
"We will use video refereeing at the 2018 World Cup because we've had nothing but positive results so far," he said.
A report claimed that Joachim Low has been tipped to replace Zidane, who took over from Rafael Benitez last season.
This took the Armenian's tally to 5.0/6, a full 1.5 points ahead, providing him an early victory in the German-hosted tournament.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Families of San Bernardino shooting sue Facebook, Google, Twitter The relatives assert that the companies provided "material support" to the group and enabled attacks such as the one in San Bernardino.
“Blade Runner 2049” posters feature Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling Also starring in the movie are Dave Bautista, Ana de Armas, Mackenzie Davis, Robin Wright and David Benson.
Uber faces criminal probe over software tool used to evade authorities The company prohibited the use of Greyball for this purpose shortly after the New York Times revealed its existence in Marchhttp://www.reuters.com/article/us-uber-tech-crime-exclusive-idUSKBN1802U1?utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_content=590bf2e704d3013f068afdf0&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter
“Twin Peaks” teaser highlights familiar faces returning after 25 years (video) The eerie teaser starts with an equally chilling scene featuring a dark and long road to the town of Twin Peaks.