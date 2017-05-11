Manchester United offered to sign Real Madrid's James Rodriguez

PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid's James Rodriguez this summer, ESPN FC reports citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Colombian has had a bit part role in the Spanish capital this season as both Isco and Marco Asensio have pushed him down the pecking order.

He was a one-time target for Chelsea to replace Oscar but Rodriguez's agent, Jorge Mendes, also represents Jose Mourinho.

A move to Old Trafford is the most likely one as the former Monaco midfielder looks for more playing time.