Manchester United offered to sign Real Madrid's James Rodriguez
May 11, 2017 - 12:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid's James Rodriguez this summer, ESPN FC reports citing sources familiar with the matter.
The Colombian has had a bit part role in the Spanish capital this season as both Isco and Marco Asensio have pushed him down the pecking order.
He was a one-time target for Chelsea to replace Oscar but Rodriguez's agent, Jorge Mendes, also represents Jose Mourinho.
A move to Old Trafford is the most likely one as the former Monaco midfielder looks for more playing time.
