One more family in rural Armenia to get housing support
May 13, 2017 - 14:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - One of the families having a half-built house in Katnaghbyur village of Aragatsotn province has been selected to receive assistance in the framework of the 2017 housing project financed by VivaCell-MTS and implemented by Fuller Center for Housing Armenia.
A visit by company representatives turned into a surprise for the 52-year-old homeowner Hayk Baghdasaryan and his family.
The foundation of the Bagdasaryans’ house was laid 20 years ago when they were full of hope that finishing construction is not a major problem. The homeowner has been able to build only the walls and a concrete ceiling so far.
Throughout two decades, Hayk’s family - his wife and the three adult sons - had to live at Hayk’s paternal house, then rented the neighbor’s half-damaged house. The elder son, Argishti, now serves in the army in Martakert, while the two sons go to school.
The partnering organizations promised that the construction of the half-built house will be finished by the end of the year.
“My happiness is endless. We have not had any good news for so long. My entire family, my wife, my sons and I have worked hard to finish the construction of our half-built house, but to no avail. We could only meet our everyday needs,” said the father of the family, Hayk.
“The housing project supports low income families in building and renovating their houses. The housing problem in Armenia is a major issue and we have to select the families; we visit them, evaluate the level of the housing need, then start the construction with the selected family and finish it till the end of the year. I am happy for this family, as well as for all the other families who will have a decent place to live in by the end of this year thanks to partnership between VivaCell-MTS and Fuller Center,” said Fuller Center for Housing Armenia President Ashot Yeghiazaryan.
