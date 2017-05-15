About 50 countries interested in cooperating with EAEU: Putin
May 15, 2017 - 11:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 50 countries across Europe, Asia and Latin America have demonstrated interest in cooperating with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday, May 15, according to Sputnik.
"The EAEU is steadily expanding its foreign ties. Some 50 European, Asian and Latin American states showed interest to cooperation with it," Putin told a roundtable meeting during the second day of the international forum One Belt, One Road in Beijing.
The EAEU and China are in talks to determine an agreement on trade and economic cooperation, Putin noted, adding that the economic bloc was also discussing a free trade deal with Israel. Putin went on to say that EAEU had agreed to launch consultations with Egypt, Iran, India, Serbia and Singapore.
At the meeting, the Russian leader also recalled a decision adopted in 2015, in which integration processes of both the Eurasian Economic Union and China's new Silk Road Economic Belt project were combined.
The Eurasian Economic Union is aimed at developing intraregional economic ties and establishing the free flow of goods among its members: Armenia, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Belarus.
Top stories
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Total world military expenditure rose to $1686 billion in 2016, an increase of 0.4% in real terms from 2015, according to figures from SIPRI.
Partner news
Latest news
Jean-Michel Basquiat headlines New York art auction season The Brooklyn-born artist died of an overdose aged 27. Artprice says the value of Basquiat works rose 506 percent from January 2000 to October 2016.
Axl Rose and Billy Joel cover AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell” (video) Rose became the frontman for AC/DC in April last year. Brian Johnson was forced to give up his role in the band due to the possibility of losing his hearing.
Mogwai announce new album, unveil new song “Coolverine” (video) Last year, the band released the “Atomic’ for Mark Cousins’ documentary “Atomic, Living in Dread and Promise”.
Nintendo building ‘The Legend of Zelda’ smartphone game Nintendo has been building its mobile presence over the past year after years of focusing on games for its own hardware.