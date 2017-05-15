Armenia: RPA says election results were “impressive but predictable”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Spokesman for the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Eduard Sharmazanov hailed elections to the Yerevan City Council on Monday, May 14, describing the results as “impressive but predictable.”

“We did predict that our candidate enjoys high ratings. Our team is professional, and we expected to have the support of about 70% of residents,” Sharmazanov told reporters, according to Panorama.am.

“The elections came to once again prove that Armenia is steadily moving towards democracy.”

According to preliminary results, RPA will have 46 seats at the Yerevan City Council after securing 71.25% of votes. Coming in the second is YELQ bloc with 14 mandates (21%), while the recently-announced Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricot) party has five seats (7.75%).

Taron Margaryan from RPA is thus re-elected the mayor of the Armenian capital.