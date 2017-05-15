Turkey refuses German lawmakers access to Incirlik air base
May 15, 2017 - 17:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish authorities have once again refused to allow a group of German politicians to visit Bundeswehr soldiers stationed at Incirlik air base, Deutsche Welle reported on Monday, May 15.
Germany currently has several Tornado surveillance aircraft and a refueling plane deployed at the base that are assisting an international coalition carrying out aerial attacks on positions of the so-called "Islamic State" terrorist group in Iraq and Syria. Some 260 German military personnel are stationed at Incirlik.
According to dpa information, one reason given for the denial of access was Germany's granting asylum to a number of Turkish officers who faced persecution following the failed coup in Turkey on July 15 last year.
The German government is now considering withdrawing the Bundeswehr troops from the air base, according to information from the Bundestag Defense Committee. A decision on where to move the Tornado units is to be made in the next few weeks, with Jordan seen as a favorite, sources from the committee said.
Top stories
It further resolved that Agramunt is not authorised to undertake any official visits, attend any meetings or make any public statements on behalf of the Assembly.
The 324-member body is made up of delegates from national parliaments who meet four times a year in Strasbourg.
The administration’s March budget proposal vowed to slash aid to developing countries by over one-third, but contained few details.
Total world military expenditure rose to $1686 billion in 2016, an increase of 0.4% in real terms from 2015, according to figures from SIPRI.
Partner news
Latest news
Medical drama “Code Black” renewed for season 3 at CBS The series takes place in the fictional Angels Memorial Hospital, where the high number often outnumbered the limited resources available to doctors and patients.
Armenians disinclined to accept Jews, Muslims as family members: study Acceptance of Muslims is low - 5% of Armenian Orthodox Christians say they would be willing to accept a Muslim in their family.
Dubai plans $1.7 billion tourist resort on new man-made islands It is the latest development as the emirate aims to attract 20 mln visitors a year by 2020 when Dubai will host the World Expo 2020 exhibition.
Global cyber attack slowing down but fears remain Hundreds of thousands of computers have been affected so far. Computer giant Microsoft said the attack should serve as a wake-up call.