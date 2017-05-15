Turkey refuses German lawmakers access to Incirlik air base

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish authorities have once again refused to allow a group of German politicians to visit Bundeswehr soldiers stationed at Incirlik air base, Deutsche Welle reported on Monday, May 15.

Germany currently has several Tornado surveillance aircraft and a refueling plane deployed at the base that are assisting an international coalition carrying out aerial attacks on positions of the so-called "Islamic State" terrorist group in Iraq and Syria. Some 260 German military personnel are stationed at Incirlik.

According to dpa information, one reason given for the denial of access was Germany's granting asylum to a number of Turkish officers who faced persecution following the failed coup in Turkey on July 15 last year.

The German government is now considering withdrawing the Bundeswehr troops from the air base, according to information from the Bundestag Defense Committee. A decision on where to move the Tornado units is to be made in the next few weeks, with Jordan seen as a favorite, sources from the committee said.