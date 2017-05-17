// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Drug-testing authority on agenda at WADA board meeting

Drug-testing authority on agenda at WADA board meeting
May 17, 2017 - 10:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The thorny issue of creating a new drug-testing authority independent of international federations will be on the agenda in Montreal on Thursday, May 18 at a key meeting of the World Anti-Doping Agency just eight months ahead of the Winter Olympics, AFP says.

Currently in the fight against drugs, individual international federations wield varying degrees of power over doping controls, in many cases acting as judge and jury, according to critics of the system.

The International Olympic Committee, which faced a barrage of criticism last year for its response to the Russia doping scandal, has already sought to increase independence by handing primary responsibility for sanctioning to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

At an Olympic summit last October the IOC called for the creation of a new body for independent testing while barring international sports federations from drug-testing responsibilities.

The IOC argues the present system has failed to ensure clean competition and creates obvious conflicts of interest for sports federations.

WADA launched a working group last November to study the proposal of setting up an independent testing authority.

The findings of that working group are expected to be one of the key items on the agenda for this week's meeting of the WADA Foundation Board in Montreal, which gets under way on Thursday.

Jean-Christophe Rolland, the president of the International Rowing Federation (ISAF), told AFP there was broad support for change.

"All the partners agree on a basic principle that the system needs to be improved," Rolland said. "But depending on the size of the federations, the situations and means are different," the former Olympic champion added.

Related links:
AFP. Drug-busting reforms on agenda at WADA board meeting
 Top stories
Raiola strangled BVB in Manchester United's Mkhitaryan deal: reportRaiola strangled BVB in Manchester United's Mkhitaryan deal: report
One of the most shocking was the contract negotiated between Raiola and Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic undergoes successful knee surgeryZlatan Ibrahimovic undergoes successful knee surgery
The forward sustained "significant knee ligament damage" during Manchester United's 2-1 Europa League win over Anderlecht/
Three Armenians included in FIDE’s list of top 100 chess playersThree Armenians included in FIDE’s list of top 100 chess players
Levon Aronian climbed three spots to the 6th position, while Sergei Movsesian and Vladimir Akopian come in the 64th and 83rd, respectively.
Turkish Galatasaray in chase for Armenian footballer: reportTurkish Galatasaray in chase for Armenian footballer: report
According to media reports, the club are looking for a substitute for Bruma, a Portuguese winger who will soon depart the Istanbul team.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Henrikh Mkhitaryan is heel King, I’m heel God
Hovhannes Gabuzyan named winner of Sabalan Cup blitz event
Man Utd's Mkhitaryan thanks former coach Jurgen Klopp for advice
Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA best men's player award
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
“Grey's Anatomy” firefighter spin-off lands series order on ABC The news of "Grey's" new spin-off comes in the wake of ABC's announcement of "Scandal", which is set to end after season 7.
Group linked to NSA spy leaks threatens sale of new secrets The group said it will begin releasing software to anyone willing to pay for access to some of the tech world's biggest commercial secrets.
Militants storm Afghan TV station, journalists trapped inside No insurgent group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack in Nangarhar province, a hotbed of Islamic State jihadists.
Diego Luna, Orlando Bloom join “Berlin, I Love You” Several directors will each handle one story in the project, with Patrick Dempsey and Renee Zellweger attached to make their directorial debuts as part of the film.