19 killed in suspected terror attack at Manchester concert
May 23, 2017 - 09:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At least nineteen concert-goers were killed last night (May 22) and 50 injured in what was being treated as a terror attack when an explosion hit the Manchester Arena at the end of a pop show, The Telegraph reports.
Witnesses described hearing a huge bang shortly after 10.30pm at the entrance to the Arena as thousands of people made their way out of a concert by the American singer Ariana Grande.
Police were last night reportedly looking into the possibility a suicide bomber had carried out deadly attack, but there was no official confirmation.
Some witnesses described seeing smoke and smelling burning in the foyer area of the Manchester Arena, others said they had seen nails on the floor.
Theresa May, the Prime Minister, suspended her General Election campaign in the wake of the apparent terror attack and there will be an emergency Cobra meeting at 9am this morning.
If it is confirmed as a terror attack, it would be the worst to hit Britain since the July 7 2005 suicide bomb attacks in central London in which 52 people were killed.
It came four years to the day Lee Rigby was murdered by Islamist extremists.
Grande said she was "broken" by the incident but she was not harmed.
Photo: Getty images
