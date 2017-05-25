Armenian powerlifters smash world records at European Championships
May 25, 2017 - 11:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Men and Women National Powerlifting Teams have taken part in the European Powerlifting Championships hosted by Ukrainian city of Lutsk on May 17-22.
The Armenian athletes set new world records, winning gold and silver medals. The Armenian teams have competed in three disciplines – Squat, Bench press and Deadlift, Panorama.am reports citing the Armenian National Olympic Committee.
In Men’s Championship, Armenian athletes Hovhannes Antonyan (world record), Kamo Baghdasaryan (world record), Andranik Asatryan (world record), Hovhannes Yazichyan, Gor Khachatryan, Sargis Stambultsyan, Erik Levonyan, Hakob Hakobyan, William Saroyan, Yuri Mayilyan Karen Arakelyan, Never Gharibyan, Karen Hovhannisyan, David Asoyan and Hayk Barsamyan became champions of Europe. Ararat Loretsyan and Gagik Saroyan won silver medals.
In the Deadlift Discipline of the Women’s Championship, Armenia’s Alvard Manukyan won the gold medal.
In the team competition, the Armenian powerlifting team took the second position, behind the Ukrainian team.
