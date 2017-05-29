// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian wrestlers score gold and silver at Belarus int’l tournament

May 29, 2017 - 14:10 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian wrestlers scored gold, bronze and silver medals at a Belarus-hosted international tournament on May 26-27.

Wrestlers Arsen Harutyunyan (57 kg) and Gegham Galstyan (65 kg) won gold medals. Karen Zurabyan (57 kg), Gevorg Mkheyan (70 kg), and Hovhannes Maghakyan (125 kg) won silver medals, while Vardges Karapetyan (65 kg), Arman Andreasyan (70 kg), and Hovhannes Mkhitaryan (86 kg) scored bronze, Armenia’s National Olympic Commitee reports.

According to the head coach of the national team Avetik Vardanyan, the tournament was a good test for the Armenian athletes ahead of the European Championship.

The freestyle wrestling youth team is currently training in Vladikavkaz until June 10.

