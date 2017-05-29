European Championship to host 19 Armenian chess players
May 29, 2017 - 13:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 19 Armenian chess players will participate in the European Individual Chess Championship 2017 due May 29-June 10 in Minsk, Belarus.
The championship is played in 11-round Swiss system, with the time control 90 minutes for 40 moves plus 30 minutes for the rest of the game, with an increment of 30 seconds per move, starting from move one.
The European Individual Championship 2017 is a qualification event for the next World Cup. According to FIDE regulations and the decision of the ECU Board, 22 players will qualify.
The Armenian squad is headed by GMs Sergei Movsesian, Gabriel Sargissian, Hrant Melkumyan, Zaven Andriasian and Arman Pashikian.
The first round of the championship will kick off May 30, Armenia’s National Olympic Committee reports.
