Frontline situation remains stable: Armenia’s Chief of General Staff
May 29, 2017 - 15:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation on the border remains calm, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Movses Hakobyan told reporters on Monday, May 29.
“Despite some tensions observed, today, the Armed Forces fully control the situation on the frontline,” Hakobyan said, when asked to comment on the situation on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia as well as the line of contact between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan.
As he further noted, the Artsakh border line is fully equipped with monitoring cameras as well is a part of the Armenian border, Panorama.am reports.
