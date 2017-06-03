Mkhitaryan wins Man Utd's Goal of the Month again

PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan has continued his recent domination of Manchester United's Goal of the Month award by scooping the final accolade of the 2016/17 season, the Man Utd website reports.

The Armenian has won May's prize for his clever hooked finish for the Reds' second goal in the Europa League final against Ajax, helping United to sign off the campaign in style with European glory in Stockholm and making history as the only man ever to score in five different European games on the road for the club in a single campaign.

In a poll conducted on ManUtd.com, his instinctive effort in the showpiece in Sweden earned a whopping 68% of the final vote – ahead of Josh Harrop's fine strike against Crystal Palace (21%) and Marcus Rashford's sublime free-kick against Celta Vigo (8%).

Remarkably, it's the fifth time in the last six months that Mkhitaryan has landed the award after topping the vote with his scorpion kick against Sunderland in December and a breakaway effort against Wigan in the Emirates FA Cup in January before brilliant solo goals against Leicester City and Sunderland came out on top in February and April respectively.

It marks an impressive debut campaign for the former Borussia Dortmund playmaker – who has not only caught the eye with his goalscoring feats alone, having found the net 11 times in all competitions, but his overall contribution and influential displays too.

Mkhitaryan's success comes as fellow midfielder Paul Pogba, who also struck in the Europa League final against Ajax, has been named as May's Player of the Month.

Goal of the Month Winners 2016/17:

August: Jesse Lingard (v Leicester) September: Juan Mata (v Leicester) October: Paul Pogba (v Fenerbahce) November: Paul Pogba (v Swansea) December: Henrikh Mkhitaryan (v Sunderland) January: Henrikh Mkhitaryan (v Wigan) February: Henrikh Mkhitaryan (v Leicester) March: Jesse Lingard (v Middlesbrough) April: Henrikh Mkhitaryan (v Sunderland) May: Henrikh Mkhitaryan (v Ajax)