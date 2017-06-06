U.S. House set to condemn Erdogan- ordered attack on peaceful protesters

PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. House of Representatives is set to condemn the May 16 attack by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's bodyguards against peaceful protesters in Washington DC, through a bipartisan resolution "calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice and measures to be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future," reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

H.Res.354, spearheaded by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce (R-CA), Ranking Democrat Eliot Engel (D-NY), House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD), was adopted unanimously by the House Foreign Affairs Committee on May 25. The measure has received the public backing of House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI).

The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.

"We are pleased to see H.Res.354 scheduled for a floor vote and are eager to see Members speak and vote in favor of this broadly backed, bipartisan condemnation of President Erdogan's ongoing attempts to export his intolerance and aggression to American shores," said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. "We call on the Administration to undertake each of the measures called for in H.Res.354 and, in addition, to expel Turkey's Ambassador, cancel the pending small arms sale to Turkey, and suspend any and all bilateral military aid or arms deals until Ankara has stopped obstructing justice - and started reckoning honestly - regarding its brutal May 16th attack."

The resolution condemns the violence against peaceful protesters outside the Turkish Ambassador’s residence on May 16, 2017, and calls for “the perpetrators to be brought to justice and measures to be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.”

The vote follows broad-based Congressional outrage expressed by over 100 Senate and House members through public statements, social media, and a series of Congressional letters.

ANCA live footage of the attack served as source video for CNN, AP, The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Daily Caller and other major media, transforming the violent incident into a global spotlight on Erdogan's attempt to export his intolerance and aggression to American shores.