IS claims coordinated attacks in Tehran which left at least five dead
June 7, 2017 - 13:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State group claimed its first attacks in Iran on Wednesday, June 7 as gunmen and suicide bombers killed at least five people in twin assaults on parliament and the tomb of the country's revolutionary founder in Tehran, AFP reports.
Dozens of people were also wounded in the attacks, with continuing gunfire several hours after they began.
A security guard and one other person were killed when four gunmen burst into Tehran's parliament complex with rifles and a pistol, according to the ISNA news agency.
One of the attackers blew himself up on the fourth floor of the parliament office building as a standoff with police continued for several hours.
In the coordinated mid-morning attack, a gardener was reported dead and several more injured when armed assailants entered the grounds of Ruhollah Khomeini mausoleum in the south of the city.
Two attackers -- at least one female -- blew themselves up outside the shrine, according to local media.
Iran's emergency services said they were dealing with 33 injured from the attacks and that two people had died from their injuries in hospital.
IS claimed the attacks in a report from its Amaq propaganda agency which said: "Fighters from the Islamic State attacked the Khomeini mausoleum and the parliament building in Tehran."
It also claimed two suicide bombers had blown themselves up at the shrine.
Parliament was in session as the attacks unfolded, with live footage showing members continuing with routine business even as gun battles were reported in surrounding office buildings and snipers took position on nearby rooftops.
Speaker Ali Larijani dismissed the attacks, saying they were a "trivial matter" and that security forces were dealing with them.
Intensified gunfire was heard from the neighbouring offices as Fars news agency reported police had launched an assault. A picture on social media showed police helping staff escape through windows.
Top stories
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
Partner news
Latest news
“Fantastic Beasts 2” to see teen Dumbledore, teen Newt & teen Grindelwald The adult version of Newt, Grindelwald and Leta are portrayed by Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp and Zoe Kravitz respectively in the franchise.
Apple makes iPhone screen fixes easier: Reuters By the end of 2017, Apple will to put its proprietary machines for mending cracked iPhone glass in 25 countries.
Alec Baldwin and Demi Moore fall in love in “Blind” trailer (video) The movie marks the first directorial project of Michael Mailer, who previously produced "Lost in Florence", "To Kill an American" and "A Little Game".
MIT's $10,000 robotic furniture making its way to small homes Originally called CityHome, Ori is a single unit that looks like a large wooden cabinet meant for small homes, condos and apartments.