Myanmar military plane pieces found in sea
June 7, 2017 - 17:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Pieces of a Myanmar military plane which went missing with more than 100 soldiers and family members aboard were found in the Andaman Sea late Wednesday, June 7, a local official said, according to AFP
Navy ships and aircraft had been searching since the afternoon when the plane lost contact with air traffic controllers.
More than a dozen children were believed to be among the passengers on the plane travelling from the southern city of Myeik to Yangon.
"Now they have found pieces of the damaged plane in the sea 136 miles (218 km) away from Dawei city," said Naing Lin Zaw, a tourism official in Myeik, adding the navy was still searching the sea.
An air force source confirmed to AFP that a navy search and rescue ship had found pieces of the plane in the sea an hour's flight south of Yangon, Myanmar's commercial capital.
The commander in chief's office said the plane lost contact at about 1:35 pm (07:05 GMT) off Myanmar's southern coast.
There was conflicting information about the number of people on board.
Giving an updated figure, the office said 106 passengers were on board -- soldiers and family members -- along with 14 crew.
The air force source said more than a dozen of those on board were children.
Top stories
Erkam Yildirim was “the registered owner of at least one general cargo ship called the ‘City,’ through the family’s offshore company.
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
Partner news
Latest news
Bowman Sculpture opens exceptional exhibit of works by Auguste Rodin The exhibit aims to underline the great master’s enduring sculptural legacy with significant works ranging from the early years to his late abstracted figures.
“Bram Stoker's Dracula” scribe to get honor at Cayman Film Festival Francis Ford Coppola’s all-star take on the vampire tale turns 25 this year, and the movie will be feted at this year’s CayFilm Cayman International Film Festival.
Tesla teases what the Model Y could look like At the shareholders meeting, Elon Musk said Tesla actually made a mistake deriving Model X from the Model S platform.
Ischia Festival to honor Italian-American icon Armand Assante The festival will also honor Assante’s latest film, Ulugh Beg: The Man Who Unlocked the Universe with their Best Documentary Award.