Round five of Norway Chess tournament sees five draws
June 12, 2017 - 10:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's Levon Aronian drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in round 5 of Norway Chess tournament on Sunday, June 11.
On Saturday, Aronian beat world champion Magnus Carlsen (Norway) in round 4.
Vladimir Kramnik vs Hikaru Nakamura, Sergey Karjakin vs Fabiano Caruana, Magnus Carlsen vs Anish Giri and Viswanathan Anand vs Wesley So matches also ended in draws.
With 3.5 points overall, Nakamura retained his lead with four rounds to go, and is followed by Aronian and Kramnik with 3 points each, Karjakin, Caruana, Giri and So with 2.5 points each, Carlsen and Vachier-Lagrave with 2 points each, and Anand (1.5 points).
On Monday, Aronian will face Kramnik.
