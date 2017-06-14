Fire engulfs tower block in London, reportedly claims lives
June 14, 2017 - 11:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - There have been a "number of fatalities" after a huge fire raged through the night at a west London tower block, London Fire Brigade says, according to BBC News.
Firefighters are still tackling the blaze at Grenfell Tower in north Kensington, where eyewitnesses reported seeing people trapped inside.
Thirty people are being treated in hospital, says London Ambulance.
The BBC's Andy Moore said the whole 24-storey block had been alight and there were fears the building might collapse.
Eyewitnesses said they saw lights - thought to be mobile phones or torches - flashing at the top of the block of flats, and trapped residents coming to their windows.
The Met Police has set up an emergency number on 0800 0961 233 for anyone concerned about friends or family.
At 06:15 BST, London Ambulance Service said 20 ambulance crews had been at the scene, 30 people had been taken to hospital, but the nature and level of their injuries was not yet clear.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said a "major incident" had been declared.
Three hours after the fire started, police said people were continuing to be evacuated from the tower.
London Ambulance Service medics specially trained in life-saving medical care in hazardous environments have also been sent to the fire.
Top stories
The House is set to discuss H.Res.354 on the afternoon of June 6 with a vote on the matter scheduled after 6:30pm EST.
However, any risk posed by just 10 grams of alcohol is big news, as the average alcoholic beverage (like a 12oz beer can) typically contains around 14 grams.
Marianne Ny filed a request to the Stockholm District Court to revoke his arrest warrant, apparently ending a seven-year stand-off.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angrily told Washington at the time to choose between Ankara and "terrorists" there.
Partner news
Latest news
Everything Everything, The Libertines to headline By The Sea Festival The festival, which is based at Margate’s Dreamland theme park, will take place over the weekend of Friday September 29 until Sunday October 1.
Queens Of The Stone Age tease new music in bizarre trailer vid (video) Meanwhile, frontman Josh Homme has compared the new album to “a panther in the trees leaping out of the darkness”, also describing it as “uptempo”.
“One Less God” wins top prize at Dances With Films “One Less God,” directed by Lliam Worthington, centers around a terrorist takeover of a hotel in India, based on true events.
New ropeway system may be built in Yerevan Sirekan Ohanyan said they are currently working with Lyon city hall and the urban development agency to make the project more realistic.