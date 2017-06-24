Azerbaijan receives new batch of military equipment tofrom Russia
June 24, 2017 - 15:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A planned delivery of the latest Russian military equipment to Azerbaijan has been carried out in accordance with the intergovernmental agreement between the two countries, APA reports.
A large batch of modern weapons which arrived at the port in Baku, will be sent to the frontline zone in the near future.
According to the report, the weapons will strengthen the combat and maneuver capabilities of the frontlne units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan to defeat armored vehicles, engineering and fortification structures, low-speed air targets, military personnel and other military facilities of the enemy.
The delivery of Russian military equipment and weapons to Azerbaijan will be continued.
