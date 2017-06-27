Armenia eyes 3 million tourists by 2022

PanARMENIAN.Net - The ministry of economic development and investments is targeting three million tourists a year, including 1,5 million Diaspora Armenians, by 2022, deputy minister Emil Tarasyan said on Tuesday, June 27.

Tarasyan was participating in discussions about the government’s 2017-2020 development program at the National Assembly.

Lawmaker from Yelk bloc Mane Tandilyan asked for details as to the mechanisms for reaching the goal.

“We have a flow of 1.2 million people to Armenia at this moment. Isn’t is unrealistic for the figure to grow that much? And what measures will be taken to attract Diaspora Armenians in particular?” Tandilyan questioned.

The deputy minister said, in turn, that more than 20 programs are scheduled to be implemented in Armenia each year, aimed at boosting inbound tourist arrivals.