Armenia eyes 3 million tourists by 2022
June 27, 2017 - 13:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The ministry of economic development and investments is targeting three million tourists a year, including 1,5 million Diaspora Armenians, by 2022, deputy minister Emil Tarasyan said on Tuesday, June 27.
Tarasyan was participating in discussions about the government’s 2017-2020 development program at the National Assembly.
Lawmaker from Yelk bloc Mane Tandilyan asked for details as to the mechanisms for reaching the goal.
“We have a flow of 1.2 million people to Armenia at this moment. Isn’t is unrealistic for the figure to grow that much? And what measures will be taken to attract Diaspora Armenians in particular?” Tandilyan questioned.
The deputy minister said, in turn, that more than 20 programs are scheduled to be implemented in Armenia each year, aimed at boosting inbound tourist arrivals.
Top stories
Many of those who have come to Armenia have found shelter with their relatives or friends, who basically belong to a lower class of society.
A study published today in Nature Climate Change predicts that deadly heatwaves will become more frequent in the future.
For the current study, researchers examined data from surveys of teens in 61 countries conducted from 2012 to 2015.
“The architectural part is almost ready, and only several issues remain to be tackled,” Tigran Chibukhchyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Facebook explains how it finds and removes hate speech Facebook lays out ambiguous scenarios that could flummox automated tools, including insulting terms that communities have reclaimed.
Ukrainian banks, electricity firm hit by fresh cyber attack The central bank said an "unknown virus" was to blame for the latest attacks, but did not give further details.
Syria denies U.S. allegations of coming chemical attack Ali Haidar, the Syrian minister for national reconciliation, said the charges foreshadowed a new diplomatic campaign against Syria at the U.N.
President Sargsyan will become Armenian PM: former opposition MP According to him, under the new Constitution, two thirds of the National Assembly can make amendments in the Constitution.