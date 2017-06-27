// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia eyes 3 million tourists by 2022

Armenia eyes 3 million tourists by 2022
June 27, 2017 - 13:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The ministry of economic development and investments is targeting three million tourists a year, including 1,5 million Diaspora Armenians, by 2022, deputy minister Emil Tarasyan said on Tuesday, June 27.

Tarasyan was participating in discussions about the government’s 2017-2020 development program at the National Assembly.

Lawmaker from Yelk bloc Mane Tandilyan asked for details as to the mechanisms for reaching the goal.

“We have a flow of 1.2 million people to Armenia at this moment. Isn’t is unrealistic for the figure to grow that much? And what measures will be taken to attract Diaspora Armenians in particular?” Tandilyan questioned.

The deputy minister said, in turn, that more than 20 programs are scheduled to be implemented in Armenia each year, aimed at boosting inbound tourist arrivals.

Related links:
Aysor.am. Նախատեսվում է զբոսաշրջիկների թիվը հասցնել 3 մլնի, որից 1.5 մլն կլինեն սփյուռքահայեր. Էմիլ Տարասյան
Panorama.am: Эмиль Тарасян: В Армении зарегистрирован рост туризма – как по качественным, так и по количественным характеристикам
 Top stories
2000 people left Karabakh for Armenia after Azeri-initiated offensive: UNHCR2000 people left Karabakh for Armenia after Azeri-initiated offensive: UNHCR
Many of those who have come to Armenia have found shelter with their relatives or friends, who basically belong to a lower class of society.
Research says deadly heatwaves will become more frequent in the futureResearch says deadly heatwaves will become more frequent in the future
A study published today in Nature Climate Change predicts that deadly heatwaves will become more frequent in the future.
More than 10% of young teens are smokers worldwideMore than 10% of young teens are smokers worldwide
For the current study, researchers examined data from surveys of teens in 61 countries conducted from 2012 to 2015.
World’s longest zipline will be ready this summerWorld’s longest zipline will be ready this summer
“The architectural part is almost ready, and only several issues remain to be tackled,” Tigran Chibukhchyan said.
Partner news
 Articles
Friendship heals

Social relationships impact physical wellbeing

 Most popular in the section
Armenia named "not free" in terms of press freedom
Direct flights from Tehran to Gyumri may be launched: Armenia GDCA
LGBT-themed social advertising posters installed in Armenian capital
Armenia airline announces direct Yerevan-Barcelona flights
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Facebook explains how it finds and removes hate speech Facebook lays out ambiguous scenarios that could flummox automated tools, including insulting terms that communities have reclaimed.
Ukrainian banks, electricity firm hit by fresh cyber attack The central bank said an "unknown virus" was to blame for the latest attacks, but did not give further details.
Syria denies U.S. allegations of coming chemical attack Ali Haidar, the Syrian minister for national reconciliation, said the charges foreshadowed a new diplomatic campaign against Syria at the U.N.
President Sargsyan will become Armenian PM: former opposition MP According to him, under the new Constitution, two thirds of the National Assembly can make amendments in the Constitution.