Explosion rocks London underground train: paper
September 15, 2017 - 12:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - An explosion on a Tube train at Parsons Green caused panic in South West London on Friday, September 15 morning, Metro reports.
A bomb squad and armed police have all been seen arriving at the station following the blast which happened in a white bucket inside a Lidl carrier bag.
A metro.co.uk reporter at the scene described seeing people with facial burns, adding that they were ‘really badly burned’ and ‘their hair was coming off’.
Fire crews and paramedics also rushed to the scene to help people after the fireball went down the carriage.
They said that the rear of the train filled with smoke and people left the train, some panicking, at Parsons Green.
One woman described how she had hurt her legs and had seen a large flame fill the carriage and another woman had ash in her hair.
Others went to nearby coffee shops before they were told to leave so that injured people could be treated.
Eight people were killed and 48 were injured in the latest terror attack in London in June, when a van left the road and struck a number of pedestrians on London Bridge.
