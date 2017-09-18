Henrikh Mkhitaryan's superb performance in massive media focus
September 18, 2017 - 15:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United overpowered Everton thanks to Henrikh Mkhitaryan and strikes from Antonio Valencia, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial on Sunday, September 17.
The Armenia international has been widely praised for his superb performance at the match after netting the game's second goal in the Old Trafford rout.
Mkhitaryan has been one of the best players in Britain and continues to prove undroppable even though his decision-making has sometimes been questionable," the People's Person says.
"United have missed a player with the quality to produce the final ball with regularity in the past few years, if Mkhitaryan can continue this form, that will no longer be an issue," the publication says.
In a feature of its own, ESPN Even on a bad day, Mkhitaryan over-complicated two passes in the final third where a simpler ball would have yielded an excellent scoring chance. The publication went on to admit though that he is vital to this side.
Metro points out that Mkhitaryan's goal added to the five assists he provided already this season, meaning he’s had a hand in six goals. Just five games into the season he’s improved on last term’s contribution.
Mkhitaryan has started the season "brilliantly," says Metro.
In an article of its own, Express says Mkhitaryan, alongside Valencia and Lukaku shone against Everton.
According to The Independent, in Juan Mata and Mkhitaryan, United have two No 10s on the pitch.
Related links:
The People's Person. Henrikh Mkhitaryan puts in superb performance for Manchester United in 4-0 victory against Everton
Top stories
Meanwhile, Samuel Sevian who represents the United States lost to Li Chao of China and was forced to leave the tournament.
The other two players representing Armenia - Hrant Melkumyan and Robert Hovhannisyan - reached a draw each.
"I think people underestimate him because he doesn't have the name like the other ones in the world," Ibrahimovic said of Mkhitaryan.
The 29-year-old Greco-Roman wrestler showed a stunning performance to win Armenia's second gold of the tournament.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
This year's Yerevan Half Marathon slated for October 15 Tis year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
U.S. Congressman David Valadao visits Karabakh The trip comes just two weeks after Rep. Valadao introduced an amendment calling for continued assistance to de-mining efforts in Artsakh.
Turkey tried to bar scholars from Armenian Genocide conference The conference has come under sustained attack by Turkish ultra-nationalist political circles in Turkey and Germany.
Possible Lufthansa activity in Armenia discussed in Germany Armenia and Germany have discussed the possibility for Lufthansa Technik AG to launch activity in Armenia.