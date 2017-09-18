Henrikh Mkhitaryan's superb performance in massive media focus

PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United overpowered Everton thanks to Henrikh Mkhitaryan and strikes from Antonio Valencia, Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial on Sunday, September 17.

The Armenia international has been widely praised for his superb performance at the match after netting the game's second goal in the Old Trafford rout.

Mkhitaryan has been one of the best players in Britain and continues to prove undroppable even though his decision-making has sometimes been questionable," the People's Person says.

"United have missed a player with the quality to produce the final ball with regularity in the past few years, if Mkhitaryan can continue this form, that will no longer be an issue," the publication says.

In a feature of its own, ESPN Even on a bad day, Mkhitaryan over-complicated two passes in the final third where a simpler ball would have yielded an excellent scoring chance. The publication went on to admit though that he is vital to this side.

Metro points out that Mkhitaryan's goal added to the five assists he provided already this season, meaning he’s had a hand in six goals. Just five games into the season he’s improved on last term’s contribution.

Mkhitaryan has started the season "brilliantly," says Metro.

In an article of its own, Express says Mkhitaryan, alongside Valencia and Lukaku shone against Everton.

According to The Independent, in Juan Mata and Mkhitaryan, United have two No 10s on the pitch.