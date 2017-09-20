Levon Aronian, MVL draw 1st game at World Chess Cup semi-finals
September 20, 2017 - 12:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's Levon Aronian and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave drew the first game of the World Chess Cup semi-finals in Tbilisi, Georgia on Tuesday, September 19.
The second game is slated for Wednesday, Chess.am reports.
The Chess World Cup 2017 started as a 128-player single-elimination chess tournament in Tbilisi.
The top two finishers in the tournament will qualify for the Candidates tournament for the World Chess Championship 2018.
Meanwhile, Samuel Sevian who represents the United States lost to Li Chao of China and was forced to leave the tournament.
The other two players representing Armenia - Hrant Melkumyan and Robert Hovhannisyan - reached a draw each.
