Levon Aronian, MVL draw 1st game at World Chess Cup semi-finals

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's Levon Aronian and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave drew the first game of the World Chess Cup semi-finals in Tbilisi, Georgia on Tuesday, September 19.

The second game is slated for Wednesday, Chess.am reports.

The Chess World Cup 2017 started as a 128-player single-elimination chess tournament in Tbilisi.

The top two finishers in the tournament will qualify for the Candidates tournament for the World Chess Championship 2018.