Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet on Karabakh September 23
September 20, 2017 - 12:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian and his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov will reportedly meet to discuss the Nagorno Karabakh conflict on Saturday, September 23.
The meeting will be held on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly, currently underway in New York.
"The Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign policy chiefs will probably meet on September 23," Interfax reports citing sources.
