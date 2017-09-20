Aronian, MVL head for final tiebreaker at World Chess Cup

PanARMENIAN.Net - Levon Aronian of Armenia and France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave drew their second game in the World Chess Cup semi-finals in Tbilisi, Georgia on Wednesday, September 20.

The Chess World Cup 2017 started as a 128-player single-elimination chess tournament in Tbilisi.

The top two finishers in the tournament will qualify for the Candidates tournament for the World Chess Championship 2018.