Azeri president's daughter took selfies during father's UN speech

PanARMENIAN.Net - The daughter of Azerbaijani president, Leyla Aliyeva, took a selfie during her father's speech at the UN General Assembly.

When Azeri leader Ilham Aliyev was speaking from the UN platform about Nagorno Karabakh calling the Armenian president a "war criminal", his wife and elder daughter looked at each other and smiled. Then Aliyeva took a few selfies with a surprise on her face.

The participants of the meeting could observe Aliyeva's behavior as it was broadcast live on screen.

During his speech in New York, Aliyev noted that there is no progress in the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict, and called for sanctions against Armenia.

During his speech on Wednesday, September 20, Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan said the Karabakh conflict is a human rights issue and can only be solved through the people's free self-determination.