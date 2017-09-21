Lindelof 'should look at Mkhitaryan's experience' at Manchester United
September 21, 2017 - 15:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will treat summer signing Victor Lindelof similarly to how he did with Henrikh Mkhitaryan last season, the Express reports.
That is the view of former Manchester United defender and pundit Phil Neville.
Lindelof joined the Red Devils from Benfica for around £30million in the summer. He has yet to start in the Premier League as he adapts to life in England.
Mkhitaryan signed for United from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016 but was not a first-team regular until a few months into the campaign.
The Armenian is now a firm-fixture in Jose Mourinho’s starting XI in the Premier League and Neville can see Lindelof being sent down the same path.
“I think he’s probably going to have to look at the way Jose treated Henrikh Mkhitaryan last year,” Neville said on Sky Sports.
“He’s come to England, he’s 23."
"I think people underestimate him because he doesn't have the name like the other ones in the world," Ibrahimovic said of Mkhitaryan.
