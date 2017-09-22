Armenia reaches World Chess Cup final after Aronian's win over MVL
September 22, 2017 - 10:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian defeated France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave to reach the World Chess Cup final in Tbilisi, Georgia on Thursday, September 21.
In another game, China's Ding Liren defeated Wesley So of the United States to also reach the final round, which is slated for Saturday.
After beating their rivals at the pen-ultimate match, both Aronian and Ding secured their spots at the Candidates' Tournament.
Top stories
This season, Mourinho has played Mkhitaryan in his preferred position; an attacking midfielder in all five league games so far.
Meanwhile, Samuel Sevian who represents the United States lost to Li Chao of China and was forced to leave the tournament.
The other two players representing Armenia - Hrant Melkumyan and Robert Hovhannisyan - reached a draw each.
"I think people underestimate him because he doesn't have the name like the other ones in the world," Ibrahimovic said of Mkhitaryan.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Armenia established diplomatic relations with five countries Armenia has established diplomatic relations with five countries on the 26th anniversary of its independence.
Assad troops liberate new town in Syria's Homs the Syrian Arab Army was able to break-through the Islamic State’s positions and liberate the town of Mushayrifah Al-Shamaliyah.
Armenian-American art dealer's story among Forbes' top 100 quotes The magazine assembled 100 essays from the top entrepreneurs, visionaries and thinkers, each sharing an idea or lesson.
Armenian MPs in Baku 'to prevent anti-Armenian rhetoric at Euronest' "We came here because Euronest is an essential platform for us as Armenia is about to sign a new agreement with the EU," Ashotyan said.