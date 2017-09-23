Armenian wrestler wins World Military Championships gold

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Karen Aslanyan (66 kg) won gold at the 2017 World Military Championships, currently underway in the Lithuanian city of Klaipeda from September 20 to 23.

In the final round of the competition, the wrestler of the Armenian National team beat Russian Alexei Kinyakin to become the champion.

Another Armenian athlete, Armen Hakobyan (71 kg) lost to Russia's Adam Kurak in the finals to win a silver medal.

Other wrestlers representing Armenia in other weight categories will compete on September 23.