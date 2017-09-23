Armenian wrestler wins World Military Championships gold
September 23, 2017 - 10:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Karen Aslanyan (66 kg) won gold at the 2017 World Military Championships, currently underway in the Lithuanian city of Klaipeda from September 20 to 23.
In the final round of the competition, the wrestler of the Armenian National team beat Russian Alexei Kinyakin to become the champion.
Another Armenian athlete, Armen Hakobyan (71 kg) lost to Russia's Adam Kurak in the finals to win a silver medal.
Other wrestlers representing Armenia in other weight categories will compete on September 23.
Top stories
This season, Mourinho has played Mkhitaryan in his preferred position; an attacking midfielder in all five league games so far.
Meanwhile, Samuel Sevian who represents the United States lost to Li Chao of China and was forced to leave the tournament.
The other two players representing Armenia - Hrant Melkumyan and Robert Hovhannisyan - reached a draw each.
"I think people underestimate him because he doesn't have the name like the other ones in the world," Ibrahimovic said of Mkhitaryan.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Armenia establishes diplomatic relations with five countries Armenia has established diplomatic relations with five countries on the 26th anniversary of its independence.
Assad troops liberate new town in Syria's Homs the Syrian Arab Army was able to break-through the Islamic State’s positions and liberate the town of Mushayrifah Al-Shamaliyah.
Armenian-American art dealer's story among Forbes' top 100 quotes The magazine assembled 100 essays from the top entrepreneurs, visionaries and thinkers, each sharing an idea or lesson.
Armenian MPs in Baku 'to prevent anti-Armenian rhetoric at Euronest' "We came here because Euronest is an essential platform for us as Armenia is about to sign a new agreement with the EU," Ashotyan said.