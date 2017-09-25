Henrikh Mkhitaryan aims to be first Armenian to win Champions League

PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan is on a mission to make Champions League history this season, aiming to become the first Armenian to win the competition, The Daily Star reports.

Mkhitaryan has already set a first for his country.

That came at the end of last season, when he helped United win the Europa League in Stockholm with a 2-0 win in the final against Ajax.

Now, he is eyeing success in Europe’s premier competition.

Micki, as he is known at Old Trafford, goes into Wednesday’s match in Moscow against CSKA revealing: “The game of my life was last season’s Europa League final.

“That’s because it was the first European trophy for me and the first one ever for an Armenian footballer.

“No-one from Armenia had ever been able to reach that level before. To play in a European final and to score, too, made it one of the best games I have played.

“Before the game I was only dreaming about scoring and winning the game.

“I was thinking how good it would feel if we could win the game and I could hold the trophy on my head.

“And even when I scored I still felt I was dreaming. Even as it happened, I couldn’t quite believe that I’d scored and we were leading 2-0 and in a few more minutes we were going to get the trophy.

“It was something very exciting for me personally and also for Armenia.”

Mkhitaryan, 28, was a £26million signing from Borussia Dortmund by United boss Jose Mourinho.