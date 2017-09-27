World's biggest gata to be prepared during vibrant Armenia festival

PanARMENIAN.Net - The world's biggest gata (Armenian sweet bread) will be baked in the village of Khachik in Vayots Dzor on Saturday, September 30.

3 m in diameter, the pastry will be prepared during the festival of gata that has become a traditional event in the central Armenian village.

The festival will also feature national songs and dances, a gata-making contest, horse-riding events, as well as preparation of arishta.

Also, the participants will have the opportunity to enjoy tasty dishes, typical of the village of Khachik, as well as tour a craft and art fair.