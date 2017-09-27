World's biggest gata to be prepared during vibrant Armenia festival
September 27, 2017 - 18:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The world's biggest gata (Armenian sweet bread) will be baked in the village of Khachik in Vayots Dzor on Saturday, September 30.
3 m in diameter, the pastry will be prepared during the festival of gata that has become a traditional event in the central Armenian village.
The festival will also feature national songs and dances, a gata-making contest, horse-riding events, as well as preparation of arishta.
Also, the participants will have the opportunity to enjoy tasty dishes, typical of the village of Khachik, as well as tour a craft and art fair.
Top stories
Sahakyan said that the newly-established company cann't consider Armenia as a potential market for the comping 10 years.
Tis year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
Armenia might be both one of the oldest and one of the youngest nations in the history of beer making, The Smithsonian said in an article.
Armenia took 97th spot in the Quality of Nationality Index, improving its position due to new opportunities for living and working abroad.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores vs CSKA in 50th appearance for Man Utd The Armenia international’s strike was the fourth that Մanchester United netted against the Russian club.
Iran says to design, construct oil refinery in Syria The refinery will have an initial production capacity of 70,000 barrels per day and it will reach 140,000 barrels per day once fully developed.
Asian Development Bank predicts stronger GDP growth for Armenia The Asian Development Bank has raised its growth forecast for the Armenian economy 3,8% in 2017 and 3,0% in 2018.
UK minister visits Genocide memorial in Armenia The guests laid flowers near the eternal fire to pay tribute to the 1.5 million innocent victims and observed a moment of silence.