Female Armenian lifter snatches European Championships gold

PanARMENIAN.Net - Female Armenian weightlifters have joined the fight for medals at the U15 and U17 European Championships, currently underwayPrishtina, Kosovo.

15-year-old Liana Gyurjyan, in particular, won gold Thursday, September 28 after lifting a total of 183kg above her head, more than anyone else in the same weight category.

Earlier, several Armenian athletes had won gold, silver and bronze medals during various events of the tournament.