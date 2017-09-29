// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Four Armenian grandmasters brace for Isle of Man Round 7

September 29, 2017 - 12:53 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Four Armenian grandmasters - two representing Armenia, one from the U.S. and one from Brazil - are preparing for round 7 of the Isle of Man international chess tournament on Friday, September 29.

After six rounds, Sergei Movsessian (Armenia) will face Ivan Sokolov (the Netherlands) with 4.5 points each, Gabriel Sargissian (Armenia) will meet India'sHarsha Bharathakoti (4.0 points each), Varuzhan Akobian from the United States will play againstPraggnanandhaa R (India) (4.0 points each), while Brazil'sKrikor Mekhitarian will faceJan Woellermann from Germany in the seventh round.

Reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen is the sole leader of the tournament.

