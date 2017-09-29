Four Armenian grandmasters brace for Isle of Man Round 7
September 29, 2017 - 12:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Four Armenian grandmasters - two representing Armenia, one from the U.S. and one from Brazil - are preparing for round 7 of the Isle of Man international chess tournament on Friday, September 29.
After six rounds, Sergei Movsessian (Armenia) will face Ivan Sokolov (the Netherlands) with 4.5 points each, Gabriel Sargissian (Armenia) will meet India'sHarsha Bharathakoti (4.0 points each), Varuzhan Akobian from the United States will play againstPraggnanandhaa R (India) (4.0 points each), while Brazil'sKrikor Mekhitarian will faceJan Woellermann from Germany in the seventh round.
Reigning world champion Magnus Carlsen is the sole leader of the tournament.
Top stories
Manchester United fans have been left fuming as Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick goal failed to make the FIFA Puskas Award nominations list.
This season, Mourinho has played Mkhitaryan in his preferred position; an attacking midfielder in all five league games so far.
Meanwhile, Samuel Sevian who represents the United States lost to Li Chao of China and was forced to leave the tournament.
The other two players representing Armenia - Hrant Melkumyan and Robert Hovhannisyan - reached a draw each.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
EU envoy hopes Armenian-Turkish border will open 'in the near future' The envoy emphasized "keen interest in Armenian and Turkish societies for enhancing people-to-people contacts."
Iran says may "take options" if U.S. leaves nuclear deal The U.S. will be in a better position if it remains committed to the nuclear deal, Zarif said in an interview with Al Jazeera.
Stolen Aivazovsky painting found in Switzerland According to Irina Volk, Aivazovsky's "View of Revel" created in 1845, was going to be showcased at Switzerland's Koller auction house.
Rep. Pallone sees major economic and political progress in Armenia Congressional Armenian Caucus co-chair Frank Pallone Jr. has said that he sees tremendous economic and political progress in Armenia.