OSCE Special Representative meets conflict-affected Karabakh residents

PanARMENIAN.Net - OSCE PA Special Representative on the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin on Friday, September 29 met the residents of the village of Talish in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) in Yerevan.

During the meeting, the OSCE delegate was briefed about the crimes perpetrated by Azerbaijani soldiers during the Four-Day War in Talish.

Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale offensive against Karabakh on April 2, 2016, which left hundreds dead on both sides. Top Armenian and Azerbaijani defense officials reached an agreement on the cessation of hostilities on April 5 in Moscow.

Artur Nazunts, in particular, told Vigenin about the inhuman crimes committed by Azeri servicemen against his in-laws.

Vigenin said, in turn, that his mission's aim is to meet people who have been affected by war and find out what is really going on.

"As lawmakers and the voice of the people, we should help them achieve a peaceful life," he said.

Armenian MP Hermine Naghdalyan who was also participating in the meeting said that Vigenin will unveil the results of his visit to Armenia at an OSCE session on October 2-6.