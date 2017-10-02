Ameriabank brings remote banking solutions to DigiTec Expo 2017

PanARMENIAN.Net - From September 29 to October 1,Ameriabank took part in DigiTec Expo 2017 technology exhibition, organized by Yerevan Expo Exhibition Center, under the slogan "Work online, Live offline".

The bank unveiled a series of remote banking solutions, in particular how to quickly fill out an online application, make utility payments via the bank's website and ATMs, change the Pin code and other services.

Also, various remote banking tools were presented which can be used by the bank's customers and not only.

The e-commerce VPos service, developed by Ameriabank specialists was also unveiled, which enables any bank cardholder to immediately transfer money to Ameriabank account holders or cardholders alike.

Besides, the bank's representatives showed how any cardholder can make utility payments directly from Ameriabank's website using VISA, Master, ArCa cards issued by any Armenian bank.

The first investment bank in Armenia, Ameriabank has been providing a large package of innovative banking services since 2007. Now Ameriabank CJSC is a universal bank offering corporate, investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions.