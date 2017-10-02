Armenia's Arsen Julfalakyan wins bronze at int'l wrestling tournament
October 2, 2017 - 17:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Two members of the Armenian Greco-Roman wrestling team took part in Bolat Turlykhanov tournament in Kazakhstan.
In the 75kg weight category, Arsen Julfalakyan won a bronze medal, while Sargis Kocharyan (85 kg) was unable to compete for medals.
The Armenian wrestling team will in the near future hold a training camp.
Top stories
Manchester United fans have been left fuming as Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick goal failed to make the FIFA Puskas Award nominations list.
This season, Mourinho has played Mkhitaryan in his preferred position; an attacking midfielder in all five league games so far.
Meanwhile, Samuel Sevian who represents the United States lost to Li Chao of China and was forced to leave the tournament.
The other two players representing Armenia - Hrant Melkumyan and Robert Hovhannisyan - reached a draw each.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
WWII U.S.-Armenian vets awarded France’s highest military honor These veterans “were selected to be awarded the Legion of Honor for their contribution to the liberation of France in World War II.”
From dream to achievement: Ralph Yirikian's advice to future leaders VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian had an open lecture titled “Dream and Achieve” on September 29 DoubleTree by Hilton.
U.S. co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group to visit Armenia 'this week' "The U.S. supports a negotiated settlement to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict," the U.S. embassy in Armenia statement said.
Ameriabank brings remote banking solutions to DigiTec Expo 2017 The bank unveiled a series of remote banking solutions, in particular how to quickly fill out an online application, make utility payments.