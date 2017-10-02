// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia's Arsen Julfalakyan wins bronze at int'l wrestling tournament

October 2, 2017 - 17:19 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two members of the Armenian Greco-Roman wrestling team took part in Bolat Turlykhanov tournament in Kazakhstan.

In the 75kg weight category, Arsen Julfalakyan won a bronze medal, while Sargis Kocharyan (85 kg) was unable to compete for medals.

The Armenian wrestling team will in the near future hold a training camp.

