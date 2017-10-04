Lewandowski says Armenian team will fight to qualify for FIFA world cup

PanARMENIAN.Net - Captain of Poland's national football team Robert Lewandowski has provided updates ahead of the Thursday, October 5 clash against Armenia in the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualifying round.

"The Armenian team will fight. We have analyzed the opponent's game in the offensive and defensive. I know Henrikh Mkhitaryan from our time at Borussia Dortmund," Lewandowski said.

"Mkhitaryan missed the last Armenia vs Poland match which didn't stop out rivals from fighting."

Earlier,head of the Polish Football Association (PZPN) Zbigniew Boniek said the national team of Poland has not yet won any games in Armenia, adding thatthe Armenian team are quite dangerous when playing at home.