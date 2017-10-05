14 Armenian weightlifters to take part in European Championships

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's U20 and U23 weightlifting teams of young men and women's are preparing for the European Championships, which will be held in Albania from October 15 to 21.

The National Olympic Committee has published the list of those who's represent Armenia in the tournament.

Women's U20 - Sona Poghosyan (75 kg), Arpine Dalalyan (+90 kg);

Women's U23 - Izabella Yaylyan (58 kg), Tatevik Hakobyan (90 kg);

Men's U20 - Hrayr Hovhannisyan (69 kg), David Hovhannisyan and Karen Avagyan (both 85 kg), Samvel Gasparyan (105 kg), Simon Martirosyan (+105 kg);

Men's U23 - Zhorzh Eghikyan (77 kg), Andranik Karapetyan (85 kg), Karush Ghukasyan (94 kg), Mkrtich Mkrtchyan (105 kg), Gor Minasyan (+105 kg).