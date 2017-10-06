World Championships: Armenian gymnast takes 13th spot

PanARMENIAN.Net - The all-round final of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships took place in Montreal, Canada on Thursday, October 5.

The representative of Armenia, Artur Davtyan, scored 83,332 points to take the 13th spot. Compared to his preliminary result, Davtyan managed to improve his performance, Armenia's National Olympic Committee reports.

China's Xiao Ruoteng won gold in the men's all-around final after Russian David Belyavskiy fell on the high bar to miss out on top spot.

Harutyun Merdinyan's final performance is slated for Saturday.