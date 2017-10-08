Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores for Armenia in World Cup qualifiers

PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored for the Armenian team in the World Cup qualifying round against Kazakhstan on Sunday, October 8.

The Armenians played the last game in the qualifiers, having lost to the Poles in a previous match on Thursday.

The match against Kazakhstan ended with a draw, each team netting one goal throughout the 90 minutes of the game.

Following the qualifying round, Armenia (7 points) is second to last in Group E, with Poland (22 points) at the top.