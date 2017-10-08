Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores for Armenia in World Cup qualifiers
October 8, 2017 - 21:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored for the Armenian team in the World Cup qualifying round against Kazakhstan on Sunday, October 8.
The Armenians played the last game in the qualifiers, having lost to the Poles in a previous match on Thursday.
The match against Kazakhstan ended with a draw, each team netting one goal throughout the 90 minutes of the game.
Following the qualifying round, Armenia (7 points) is second to last in Group E, with Poland (22 points) at the top.
Top stories
Manchester United fans have been left fuming as Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s scorpion kick goal failed to make the FIFA Puskas Award nominations list.
This season, Mourinho has played Mkhitaryan in his preferred position; an attacking midfielder in all five league games so far.
Meanwhile, Samuel Sevian who represents the United States lost to Li Chao of China and was forced to leave the tournament.
The other two players representing Armenia - Hrant Melkumyan and Robert Hovhannisyan - reached a draw each.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Armenia never one to let an int'l trend pass it by: EurasiaNet The vehicle is a first for Armenia, a Soviet-era vehicle-manufacturer with a growing high-tech sector.
BlackBerry coming back with an all-touchscreen Motion It is a follow-up to the KeyOne, the first phone released under TCL's licensing agreement with BlackBerry to build and sell the devices.
Erdogan announces "serious operation" in Syria's Idlib The FSA groups supported by Turkey are now ready to enter Idlib, Mustafa Sejari, a senior official in the Liwa al-Mutasem group said.
Armenia lends ancient relics to Iran for special exhibition “On Tuesday, October 3 some historical objects from the collection of works of ancient Armenian culture," Jebraeel Nokandeh said.