Henrikh Mkhitaryan spares no effort for Armenian team: chief coach
October 9, 2017 - 12:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Chief of Armenia's national football team Artur Petrosyan has said he is "100% sure" that Henrikh Mkhitaryan played at full strength in the World Cup qualifiers.
"I am 100% confident that Henrikh spares no effort for the national team. He is helping them and they must do the same for him," Petrosyan said after a final match against Kazakhstan on Sunday, October 8.
Weighing in on the possibility of changes in the team, the coach said it's high time to invite new players as 80% of the current squad have been playing for Armenia for quite some time.
"If this is the best we can achieve, I don't think we have anything to do in the next qualifiers," Petrosyan said.
Also, Petrosyan said all the players were equally fighting to get the best out of the match against Kazakhstan.
Mkhitaryan scored for the Armenian team in the World Cup qualifying round on Sunday. Armenia (7 points) is second to last in Group E, with Poland (22 points) at the top.
