Iskander systems won't be used in CSTO drills in Armenia

October 9, 2017 - 13:21 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will not use Iskander missile systems at a joint exercise of CSTO units and the Armenian-Russian joint army, currently underway on the country's territory, Aysor.am reports.

"This is a serious event, a part of the Brotherhood 2017 drills which first launched in Rostov-on-Don," CSTO secretary general Yuri Khachaturov said on Monday, October 9.

Under one of the scenarios, the joint forces must destroy terrorists who have stormed one of the CSTO member states.

Using Iskander systems, however, is a tough task as Armenia has limited territory.

"What if it flies to Turkey?" Khachaturov joked.

