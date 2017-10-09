Armenia's football federation chief 'partly to blame' for the team's failures
October 9, 2017 - 17:28 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Everyone, including Armenia's football federation chief Ruben Hayrapetyan are to blame for the defeats of the national team, midfielder Marcos Pizzelli said after the match against Kazakhstan on Sunday, October 8.
Pizzelli helped Henrikh Mkhitaryan score for the Armenian team in the World Cup qualifying round against Kazakhstan.Following the final match, Armenia (7 points) is second to last in Group E, with Poland (22 points) at the top.
"Everyone has their fair share of the blame - the federation chief, (ex couch - Ed.) Varuzhan Sukiasyan, we as a team played very badly," Marcos said.
Also, he expressed regret over his inability to play till the end.
