"Never lose faith," Henrikh Mkhitaryan tells Armenian fans

October 10, 2017 - 11:12 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Captain of Armenia's national football team and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is urging fans to never lose faith as new challenges are ahead.

"Never lose faith!!! We move on to the next challenge with our NT! Thank you to the Team for working so hard and to the fans for being alongside us," Mkhitaryan said in a Facebook post.

The Armenian team collected seven points in total and did not manage to qualify for the World Cup finals. Mkhitaryan did net a goal in the team's match against Kazakhstan on Sunday, October 8 but the game ended in a 1-1 draw anyway.

Earlier, Poland beat Armenia 6-1 and put itself on the verge of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup on Thursday 5, leaving Armenia with virtually no chance of qualifying for the competition.

International media outlets weren’t really impressed with Armenia’s performance.

